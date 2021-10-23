How to watch No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU via live online stream

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 8 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This could look a little awkward, but Ed Orgeron will coach his first game since the announcement that he will no longer be the head coach heading into the 2022 season.

Despite talented defensive players being ruled out for the season, LSU (4-3, 2-2 SEC) came out of nowhere to beat the Florida Gators last weekend with a sensational rushing performance from Tyrion Davis-Price, who went for 287 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) beat the Tennessee Volunteers at a beer/water/mustard bottle-filled field, but the Rebels could be without quarterback Matt Corral, who remains inside the top two in Heisman Trophy odds.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ole Miss is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -335 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +260 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 77.