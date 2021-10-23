How to watch No. 22 San Diego State vs. Air Force via live online stream

The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs and Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 8 at Falcon Stadium in Air Force Academy, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Saturday night’s matchup features the lowest point total of the entire college football weekend, so get ready for a defensive battle with limited possessions.

San Diego State (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West) survived the San Jose Spartans in double overtime last weekend and will move forward with Lucas Johnson as their starting quarterback as has replaced Jordon Brookshire. Air Force (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West) is one four-point loss to the Utah State Aggies away from this being a matchup between unbeaten opponents, but the Falcons are coming off a big road win over the Boise State Broncos.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Air Force is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes San Diego State a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 39.