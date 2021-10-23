How to watch No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Alabama appears to be back on track, while Tennessee was the talk of college football last weekend but not in a positive way.

Heisman Trophy favorite Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns as Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) pounded the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which were in an incredibly tough spot as the Crimson Tide were coming off a loss. Tennessee (4-3, 2-2 SEC) has seen a massive improvement on offense but could be without quarterback Hendon Hooker, who left late in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against the Ole Miss Rebels. The SEC fined the university after fans threw various objects onto the field in the loss, but everybody should be safe for a while with 27 days in between Tennessee home games as they host the Georgia Bulldogs on November 13th.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 25-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the moneyline is off the board, with the point total set at 68.