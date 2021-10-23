How to watch No. 18 NC State vs. Miami via live online stream

The No. 18 NC State Wolfpack and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. NC State will go for their fifth consecutive victory, while Miami has just one win over an FBS opponent this season.

NC State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) came off their bye week and handled the Boston College Eagles on the road last weekend, and the Wolfpack are led by defense especially against the pass where they rank No. 7 in yards allowed per pass attempt. Miami (2-4, 0-2 ACC) lost their first two conference games to the Virginia Cavaliers and North Carolina Tar Heels by a combined five points as Manny Diaz’s seat is getting hotter by the week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

NC State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.