How to watch No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 8 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s name will continue to be brought up until the LSU Tigers officially bring in a new head coach, so we’ll see if this becomes a distraction for the Aggies.

Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) did not show any signs of a big-game hangover following the win against then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, as the Aggies handled the Missouri Tigers fairly easily last weekend with running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combining for 292 rushing yards. South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC) needed a touchdown on the final minute to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores, which might be the worst team in Power 5 football. Starting quarterback Luke Doty has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury and will be replaced by Zeb Noland, who was expected to be a graduate assistant this year.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.