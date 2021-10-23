How to watch No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Ohio State is back inside the top five for the first time since Week 2 with one more game before a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

While we can look ahead to that big game, Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) will need to focus on Saturday night’s game where they’ll be heavy favorites thanks to the No. 1 offense in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents. Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) was one of the best stories of the 2020 COVID-impacted season, but that looks to be a one-year thing as they look go avoid an 0-4 start in Big Ten play with an injured Michael Penix Jr.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.