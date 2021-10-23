 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana via live online stream

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers face off Saturday, October 23rd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 8 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Ohio State is back inside the top five for the first time since Week 2 with one more game before a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

While we can look ahead to that big game, Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) will need to focus on Saturday night’s game where they’ll be heavy favorites thanks to the No. 1 offense in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents. Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) was one of the best stories of the 2020 COVID-impacted season, but that looks to be a one-year thing as they look go avoid an 0-4 start in Big Ten play with an injured Michael Penix Jr.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

