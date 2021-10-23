What channel No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans meet up in Week 8 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. These programs did not play each other last season for the first time since 1945, but both teams had an extra week to prepare for the 2021 version of this matchup.

Notre Dame (5-1) quarterback Jack Coan will continue to operate as the starter for the Irish with backup Tyler Buchner coming in on occasion as the running threat, though the Irish’s No. 1 issue has been on the offensive line. USC (3-3, 2-3 Pac-12) fired their head coach way before it was cool, though the defensive struggles continue as the Trojans rank No. 97 in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.