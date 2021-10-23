No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy picks and best bets for Week 8

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats will go for their seventh consecutive victory on Saturday as heavy favorites on the road against the Navy Midshipmen, which will enter with a 1-5 record, and quarterback Tai Lavatai will get the start at quarterback. Cincinnati should be in blowout mode the rest of the season to give the College Football Playoff committee no excuses to leave the Bearcats out of the top four, and they’ve been doing just that. In two AAC games, Cincinnati has scored a combined 108 points in victories over the Temple Owls and UCF Knights.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Cincinnati: 10 overall, 24 offense, 8 defense
Navy: 110 overall, 123 offense, 88 defense
Injury update
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Navy
QB Tai Lavatai - Questionable (head)
S Mitchell West - Questionable (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Cincinnati: 5-1 ATS
Navy: 3-3 ATS
Total
Cincinnati: Over 4-2
Navy: Over 3-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Cincinnati: 48 overall, 50 offense, 50 defense
Navy: 130 overall, 129 offense, 128 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Cincinnati -28
Total: 49
Moneyline: Cincinnati -3800, Navy +1600
Opening line: Cincinnati -24
Opening total: 51.5
Weather
66 degrees, 8 MPH, 9% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 49
Cincinnati played three Group of 5 opponents to this point of the season and scored at least 49 points in every one of those matchups, so we’re going after the over here. The obvious detractor to this pick is how often Navy runs the ball with 82.7% of their snaps, which will keep the clock moving and limit possessions. However, as mentioned above, the Bearcats are looking to blow teams out as much as possible as we’ve seen early on in conference play. If Navy can get to 10 points, have plenty of faith Cincinnati can take care of the rest.
