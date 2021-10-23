No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 8

The LSU Tigers will begin a bit of an awkward stretch run of their season with Ed Orgeron leading the charge even though he will no longer be the head coach in 2022. This was obvious given how this season began, but now it’s official that one of the best jobs in college football will be available. LSU will play spoiler the rest of the season, and they will head on the road to see a much-improved Ole Miss Rebels team that could be without starting quarterback Matt Corral, who is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ole Miss: 20 overall, 5 offense, 66 defense

LSU: 45 overall, 17 offense, 82 defense

Injury update

Ole Miss

QB Matt Corral - Doubtful (undisclosed)

WR Braylon Sanders - Questionable (lower body)

LSU

DB Major Burns - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Joseph Evans - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Deion Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Devonta Lee - Questionable (undisclosed)

T Austin Deculus - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Armoni Goodwin - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ole Miss: 3-2-1 ATS

LSU: 3-4 ATS

Total

Ole Miss: Over 3-3

LSU: Over 4-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ole Miss: 22 overall, 20 offense, 33 defense

LSU: 7 overall, 13 offense, 4 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -7.5

Total: 77

Moneyline: Ole Miss -335, LSU +260

Opening line: Ole Miss -12

Opening total: 75.5

Weather

78 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 11% chance of rain

The Pick

Ole Miss -7.5

With or without Matt Corral, Ole Miss has plenty of value as long as the spread stays under 10 points. Lane Kiffin will set up any quarterback who lines up under center for success, and it will be difficult to see how LSU can consistently get stops. The Tigers allowed 42 points in each of their last two games against the Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators. When you combine a lack of defense with an awkward situation at the top of the program, we’re riding with the Rebels on Saturday afternoon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.