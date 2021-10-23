No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA picks and best bets for Week 8

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will both enter Saturday afternoon’s game with one conference loss, and they both have plenty to play for in the Pac-12. Oregon has one of the biggest wins of the season over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they lost in overtime to the Stanford Cardinal and after a bye week, they needed a goal line stand to beat the one-win California Golden Bears last weekend. After a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA is coming off consecutive Pac-12 wins over the Arizona Wildcats and Washington Huskies.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 34 overall, 38 offense, 48 defense

UCLA: 37 overall, 11 offense, 79 defense

Injury update

Oregon

OL Bram Walden - Out indefinitely (leg)

UCLA

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 1-5 ATS

UCLA: 5-2 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 2-4

UCLA: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense

UCLA: 21 overall, 21 offense, 27 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -1

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: UCLA -125, Oregon +105

Opening line: Oregon -2

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

69 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 21% chance of rain

The Pick

Oregon +1

The under would’ve been a great play, but the total being driven down a full five points from where it opened leaves not much room for value, so we’ll go with the Ducks to cover the short spread on the road. In a toss-up game, I’ll roll with the team that has the best overall talent, so Oregon will be the play. With this small of a spread, the Ducks are worthy of a moneyline play as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.