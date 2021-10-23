 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA picks and best bets for Week 8

The Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins meet as two of the top teams competing in the Pac-12.

By Erik Buchinger
UCLA v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins will both enter Saturday afternoon’s game with one conference loss, and they both have plenty to play for in the Pac-12. Oregon has one of the biggest wins of the season over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they lost in overtime to the Stanford Cardinal and after a bye week, they needed a goal line stand to beat the one-win California Golden Bears last weekend. After a loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils, UCLA is coming off consecutive Pac-12 wins over the Arizona Wildcats and Washington Huskies.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 34 overall, 38 offense, 48 defense
UCLA: 37 overall, 11 offense, 79 defense

Injury update

Oregon

OL Bram Walden - Out indefinitely (leg)

UCLA

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 1-5 ATS
UCLA: 5-2 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 2-4
UCLA: Over 3-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense
UCLA: 21 overall, 21 offense, 27 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCLA -1
Total: 60.5
Moneyline: UCLA -125, Oregon +105

Opening line: Oregon -2
Opening total: 65.5

Weather

69 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 21% chance of rain

The Pick

Oregon +1

The under would’ve been a great play, but the total being driven down a full five points from where it opened leaves not much room for value, so we’ll go with the Ducks to cover the short spread on the road. In a toss-up game, I’ll roll with the team that has the best overall talent, so Oregon will be the play. With this small of a spread, the Ducks are worthy of a moneyline play as well.

