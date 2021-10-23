No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 8

Two of the biggest brands in college football will clash on national TV on Saturday night. This was expected to be a rebuilding season for the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they should feel pretty good about themselves with just one loss through the first half of the season despite plenty of close calls. The USC Trojans have been inconsistent to this point in the post-Clay Helton firing, which took place after Week 2, and they are coming off a blowout loss to the Utah Utes last weekend.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: 42 overall, 16 offense, 81 defense
Notre Dame: 14 overall, 39 offense, 12 defense
Injury update
USC
TE Michael Trigg - Out (leg)
LB Solomon Tuliaupupu - Questionable (knee)
OL Frank Martin II - Questionable (academics)
DL Maninoa Tufono - Questionable (academics)
WR Kyle Ford - Questionable (knee)
S Chris Thompson Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)
RB Brandon Campbell - Questionable (undisclosed)
LB Drake Jackson - Questionable (foot)
DL Kobe Pepe - Questionable (shoulder)
DL Ishmael Sopsher - Probable (leg)
Notre Dame
RB Chris Tyree - Questionable (toe)
TE Michael Mayer - Probable (undisclosed)
OL Michael Carmody - Questionable (ankle)
OL Tosh Baker - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 3-3 ATS
Notre Dame: 3-3 ATS
Total
USC: Over 4-2
Notre Dame: Over 4-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
USC: 8 overall, 9 offense, 6 defense
Notre Dame: 10 overall, 6 offense, 13 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Notre Dame -7
Total: 58
Moneyline: Notre Dame -260, USC +210
Opening line: Notre Dame -4
Opening total: 53.5
Weather
57 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain
The Pick
USC +7
Notre Dame’s biggest issue this season has been on their offensive line, and that’s an area that has yet to be fixed. That is the worst unit in this game, and it’s why we’re going with USC to cover this spread on the road. The Fighting Irish rank No. 120 in yards per rush attempt against FBS opponents. With that statistic, it’s tough to trust the Irish as full touchdown favorites.
