No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina picks and best bets for Week 8

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies came away with an easy victory in what could’ve been a major let-down spot against the Missouri Tigers, and they’ll look to keep their winning ways going. They will return home to host the South Carolina Gamecocks, which needed a last-second field goal to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend. South Carolina’s starting quarterback Luke Doty was ruled out for the season with an injury and will be replaced by Zeb Noland, a former graduate assistant.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 13 overall, 40 offense, 11 defense

South Carolina: 74 overall, 91 offense, 43 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

DL Jayden Peevy - Probable (undisclosed)

WR Hezekiah Jones - Out for the season (shoulder)

WR Caleb Chapman - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

DB Brian Williams - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Aki Ogunbiyi - Questionable (undisclosed)

DB Keldrick Carper - Questionable (undisclosed)

South Carolina

DB Jaylin Dickerson - Questionable (ankle)

DB Jahmar Brown - Questionable (shoulder)

QB Luke Doty - Out for the season (foot)

RB Marshawn Lloyd - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jalen Brooks - Questionable (personal)

RB Kevin Harris - Probable (ankle)

WR Rico Powers - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Keveon Mullins - Questionable (undisclosed)

DL Rodricus Fitten - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Juju McDowell - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas A&M: 4-3 ATS

South Carolina: 3-3-1 ATS

Total

Texas A&M: Over 2-5

South Carolina: Over 2-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas A&M: 11 overall, 10 offense, 8 defense

South Carolina: 24 overall, 25 offense, 24 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -19.5

Total: 45

Moneyline: Texas A&M -1250, South Carolina +750

Opening line: Texas A&M -19

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

86 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 39% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 45

Texas A&M’s offense appears to have turned a corner over the last two weeks with a 41-38 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide and 35-14 victory over Missouri. The Aggies should have another fantastic performance against this South Carolina defense. It would be great to see this total drop down to the key number of 44, but the over/under has dropped enough to provide enough value even in a matchup between backup quarterbacks.

