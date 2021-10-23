 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 18 NC State vs. Miami picks and best bets for Week 8

The No. 18 Wolfpack look to keep their momentum rolling when heading down to Miami to meet the spiraling Hurricanes.

By Nick Simon
We have Saturday night ACC action at Hard Rock Stadium as the No. 18 NC State Wolfpack heads down to face the Miami Hurricanes. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

NC State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) has been rolling and their latest performance featured them smacking Boston College for a 33-7 road victory last Saturday. The Devin Leary to Thayer Thomas connection was working on offense while their defense harassed BC QB Dennis Grosel for 11 hurries and three sacks. A win here would keep the Pack stay afloat near the top of the ACC Atlantic division standings.

Miami (2-4, 0-2 ACC) continues to fall down a flight of stairs as injuries and transfer portal entries are starting to creep in. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw three picks last week as the Canes came up short in a 45-42 shootout against North Carolina last week. That, of course, led to the sight of head coach Manny Diaz having an incredibly awkward handshake with UNC HC/former boss Mack Brown.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

NC State: 25th overall, 60th offense, 14th defense
Miami (FL): 27th overall, 27th offense, 39th defense

Injury update

NC State

DT C.J. Clark Questionable - Undisclosed

Miami (FL)

WR Dee Wiggins - Entered transfer portal

WR Mark Pope - Entered transfer portal

RB Cam’ron Harris Out for season - Knee

RB Cody Brown Questionable - Illness

CB AL Blades Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Avery Huff Questionable - Illness

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte Questionable - Undisclosed

DT Jordan Miller Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

NC State: 4-2 ATS
Miami (FL): 2-4 ATS

Total

NC State: Over 3-3
Miami (FL): Over 2-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

NC State: 29th overall, 16th offense, 15th defense
Miami (FL): 12th overall, 7th offense, 14th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -3.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: NC State -165, Miami +145

Opening line: NC State -2
Opening total: 52

Weather

75 degrees, 8 MPH winds NE, 48% chance of rain

The Pick

NC State -3.5

Lay it with NC State here as this may be the point of the year where Miami fully checks out of the season. NC State has a legitimate track to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game and they wouldn’t want to trip up against a spiraling Hurricanes team. Depending on the margin of victory for the Pack, we could be on Manny Diaz-watch heading into Sunday morning.

