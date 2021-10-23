No. 18 NC State vs. Miami picks and best bets for Week 8

We have Saturday night ACC action at Hard Rock Stadium as the No. 18 NC State Wolfpack heads down to face the Miami Hurricanes. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

NC State (5-1, 2-0 ACC) has been rolling and their latest performance featured them smacking Boston College for a 33-7 road victory last Saturday. The Devin Leary to Thayer Thomas connection was working on offense while their defense harassed BC QB Dennis Grosel for 11 hurries and three sacks. A win here would keep the Pack stay afloat near the top of the ACC Atlantic division standings.

Miami (2-4, 0-2 ACC) continues to fall down a flight of stairs as injuries and transfer portal entries are starting to creep in. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw three picks last week as the Canes came up short in a 45-42 shootout against North Carolina last week. That, of course, led to the sight of head coach Manny Diaz having an incredibly awkward handshake with UNC HC/former boss Mack Brown.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

NC State: 25th overall, 60th offense, 14th defense

Miami (FL): 27th overall, 27th offense, 39th defense

Injury update

NC State

DT C.J. Clark Questionable - Undisclosed

Miami (FL)

WR Dee Wiggins - Entered transfer portal

WR Mark Pope - Entered transfer portal

RB Cam’ron Harris Out for season - Knee

RB Cody Brown Questionable - Illness

CB AL Blades Jr. Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Avery Huff Questionable - Illness

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte Questionable - Undisclosed

DT Jordan Miller Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

NC State: 4-2 ATS

Miami (FL): 2-4 ATS

Total

NC State: Over 3-3

Miami (FL): Over 2-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

NC State: 29th overall, 16th offense, 15th defense

Miami (FL): 12th overall, 7th offense, 14th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -3.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: NC State -165, Miami +145

Opening line: NC State -2

Opening total: 52

Weather

75 degrees, 8 MPH winds NE, 48% chance of rain

The Pick

NC State -3.5

Lay it with NC State here as this may be the point of the year where Miami fully checks out of the season. NC State has a legitimate track to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game and they wouldn’t want to trip up against a spiraling Hurricanes team. Depending on the margin of victory for the Pack, we could be on Manny Diaz-watch heading into Sunday morning.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.