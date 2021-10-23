No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 8

We have an evening Big Ten East showdown on Saturday as the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Bloomington, IN, on a cool, rainy night to meet to struggling Indiana Hoosiers. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) had a week to rest up coming off a bye and they started to round into form before the break. Following a weird game against Tulsa in mid-September, they rolled Akron and Rutgers, respectively, before dunking on Maryland for a 66-17 victory. Quarterback CJ Stroud notched his second straight five-touchdown game, completing for 24 of 33 passes for 406 yards.
Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is spiraling and came out on the short end of a 20-15 rockfight against Michigan State last Saturday. The Hoosiers are going through the growing pains of having new coordinators on both sides of the ball and will once again be without starting QB Michael Penix Jr., who is still week-to-week with a shoulder injury.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Ohio State: 2nd overall, 1st offense, 21st defense
Indiana: 46th overall, 79th offense, 20th defense
Injury update
Ohio State
WR Cameron Brown Probable - Undisclosed
DT Haskell Garrett Questionable - Undisclosed
CB Sevyn Banks Questionable - Undisclosed
Indiana
QB Michael Penix Jr. Out - Shoulder
DE James Head Jr. Questionable - Undisclosedis
DB Devon Matthews Questionable - Undisclosed
DB Tiawan Mullen Questionable - Leg
DB Reese Taylor Questionable - Undisclosed
WR Camron Buckley Questionable - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Ohio State: 3-2-1 ATS
Indiana: 1-5 ATS
Total
Ohio State: Over 4-2
Indiana: Over 3-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Ohio State: 2nd overall, 2nd offense, 3rd defense
Indiana: 37th overall, 31st offense, 41st defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -21
Total: 58.5
Moneyline: Ohio State -1250, Indiana +750
Opening line: Ohio State -18.5
Opening total: 60.5
Weather
51 degrees, 4 MPH winds SE, 68% chance of rain
The Pick
Ohio State -21
The concerns over Ohio State looking ahead to Penn State next week shouldn’t be a concern here. They’re rounding into form as a playoff contender is IU is missing their best player. Take the Buckeyes here as it’ll get ugly quickly.
