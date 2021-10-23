No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 8

We have an evening Big Ten East showdown on Saturday as the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Bloomington, IN, on a cool, rainy night to meet to struggling Indiana Hoosiers. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) had a week to rest up coming off a bye and they started to round into form before the break. Following a weird game against Tulsa in mid-September, they rolled Akron and Rutgers, respectively, before dunking on Maryland for a 66-17 victory. Quarterback CJ Stroud notched his second straight five-touchdown game, completing for 24 of 33 passes for 406 yards.

Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is spiraling and came out on the short end of a 20-15 rockfight against Michigan State last Saturday. The Hoosiers are going through the growing pains of having new coordinators on both sides of the ball and will once again be without starting QB Michael Penix Jr., who is still week-to-week with a shoulder injury.

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: 2nd overall, 1st offense, 21st defense

Indiana: 46th overall, 79th offense, 20th defense

Injury update

Ohio State

WR Cameron Brown Probable - Undisclosed

DT Haskell Garrett Questionable - Undisclosed

CB Sevyn Banks Questionable - Undisclosed

Indiana

QB Michael Penix Jr. Out - Shoulder

DE James Head Jr. Questionable - Undisclosedis

DB Devon Matthews Questionable - Undisclosed

DB Tiawan Mullen Questionable - Leg

DB Reese Taylor Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Camron Buckley Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 3-2-1 ATS

Indiana: 1-5 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 4-2

Indiana: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: 2nd overall, 2nd offense, 3rd defense

Indiana: 37th overall, 31st offense, 41st defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -21

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -1250, Indiana +750

Opening line: Ohio State -18.5

Opening total: 60.5

Weather

51 degrees, 4 MPH winds SE, 68% chance of rain

The Pick

Ohio State -21

The concerns over Ohio State looking ahead to Penn State next week shouldn’t be a concern here. They’re rounding into form as a playoff contender is IU is missing their best player. Take the Buckeyes here as it’ll get ugly quickly.

