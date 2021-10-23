No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 8

It’ll be a breezy Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones play host to the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) finds themselves undefeated though mid-October and picked up a statement victory in Austin last week with a 34-24 win over Texas. The offense was mostly carried by running back Jaylen Warren, who took 33 carries for 198 yards. The Cowboys’ Top 10 SP+ ranked defense once again stepped up huge, holding the Longhorns to just seven points in the second half and limited them to just 4-of-15 third/fourth down conversions.

Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) emerged victorious in Farmageddon last Saturday, topping Kansas State 33-20 in Manhattan, KS. Running back Breece Hall also carried his team last week, taking 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns. An upset here would vault ISU back into national consciousness after they suffered early-season losses to Iowa and Baylor.

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: 32nd overall, 80th offense, 10th defense

Iowa State: 12th overall, 21st offense, 15th defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

WR Jaden Bray Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Bryson Green Questionable - Undisclosed

DE Brock Martin Questionable - Arm

WR Langston Anderson Questionable - Undisclosed

RB Dezmon Jackson Questionable - Leg

OL Josh Sills Questionable - Undisclosed

Iowa State

DB Jaquan Amos Questionable - Leg

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 4-2 ATS

Iowa State: 3-3 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 1-4-1

Iowa State: Over 3-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma State: 38th overall, 38 offense, 37 defense

Iowa State: 47th overall, 46 offense, 56 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -7

Total: 47

Moneyline: Iowa State -260, Oklahoma State +210

Opening line: Iowa State -4.5

Opening total: 46.5

Weather

57 degrees, 11 MPH winds E

The Pick

Oklahoma State +7

This should be a stingy, defensive battle between two teams trying to stay near the top of the Big 12 standings. Like last week, expect Jaylen Warren and Breece Hall to handle heavy loads for their respective offenses. The Cowboys are going to make this a tight one and with the line gradually moving in Iowa State’s favor, take OSU to cover.

