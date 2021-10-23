No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State picks and best bets for Week 8

It’ll be a breezy Saturday afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames as the Iowa State Cyclones play host to the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) finds themselves undefeated though mid-October and picked up a statement victory in Austin last week with a 34-24 win over Texas. The offense was mostly carried by running back Jaylen Warren, who took 33 carries for 198 yards. The Cowboys’ Top 10 SP+ ranked defense once again stepped up huge, holding the Longhorns to just seven points in the second half and limited them to just 4-of-15 third/fourth down conversions.
Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) emerged victorious in Farmageddon last Saturday, topping Kansas State 33-20 in Manhattan, KS. Running back Breece Hall also carried his team last week, taking 30 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns. An upset here would vault ISU back into national consciousness after they suffered early-season losses to Iowa and Baylor.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma State: 32nd overall, 80th offense, 10th defense
Iowa State: 12th overall, 21st offense, 15th defense
Injury update
Oklahoma State
WR Jaden Bray Questionable - Undisclosed
WR Bryson Green Questionable - Undisclosed
DE Brock Martin Questionable - Arm
WR Langston Anderson Questionable - Undisclosed
RB Dezmon Jackson Questionable - Leg
OL Josh Sills Questionable - Undisclosed
Iowa State
DB Jaquan Amos Questionable - Leg
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma State: 4-2 ATS
Iowa State: 3-3 ATS
Total
Oklahoma State: Over 1-4-1
Iowa State: Over 3-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma State: 38th overall, 38 offense, 37 defense
Iowa State: 47th overall, 46 offense, 56 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Iowa State -7
Total: 47
Moneyline: Iowa State -260, Oklahoma State +210
Opening line: Iowa State -4.5
Opening total: 46.5
Weather
The Pick
Oklahoma State +7
This should be a stingy, defensive battle between two teams trying to stay near the top of the Big 12 standings. Like last week, expect Jaylen Warren and Breece Hall to handle heavy loads for their respective offenses. The Cowboys are going to make this a tight one and with the line gradually moving in Iowa State’s favor, take OSU to cover.
