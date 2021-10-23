No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks and best bets for Week 8

The No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners will have an opportunity to flex a little bit on Saturday when heading up to Lawrence to meet the Kansas Jayhawks. The game will kick off at noon ET on ESPN.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) put their quarterback controversy to bed for good last Saturday when freshman quarterback Caleb Williams excelled in a 52-31 victory over TCU. The new starter went 18-23 through the air for 295 yards and four touchdowns, also adding 66 yards and a score on the ground. He’s already established a dynamic one-two punch with running back Kennedy Brooks, who broke off 153 rushing yards and a score of his own.

Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) continues to trudge along through the Big 12 and their latest shellacking came at the hands of Texas Tech in a 41-14 loss last Saturday. The Jayhawks were once again routed but did get some positive results from backup quarterback Miles Kendrick, who threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help KU avoid the shutout.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 9th overall, 2nd offense, 49th defense

Kansas: 123rd overall, 112th offense, 121st defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

WR Mario Williams Questionable - Hamstring

CB Kendall Dennis Questionable - Undisclosed

Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell Questionable - Undisclosed

Safety Jeremiah Criddell Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Isaiah Coe Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Cody Jackson Questionable - Undisclosed

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge Questionable - Undisclosed

Kansas

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 3-4 ATS

Kansas: 0-6 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 5-2

Kansas: Over 4-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4th overall, 4th offense, 9th defense

Kansas: 75th overall, 78th offense, 74th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma -38.5

Total: 66.5

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Oklahoma -38

Opening total: 69.5

Weather

66 degrees, 11 MPH winds E, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma -38.5

This is a chance for Caleb Williams and company to develop more confidence by putting up numbers in this one. OU outclasses Kansas by every metric and it’s going to get so ugly that preseason Heisman frontrunner turned backup Spencer Rattler should get a significant amount of playing time in this one. 38.5 is a huge spread, but the Sooners should be able to cover it with ease.

