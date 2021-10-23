How to watch No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State via live online stream

The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 8 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Oklahoma State cracked the top 10 in the polls despite not being ranked till earlier this month, while Iowa State could get back into the top 25 with an impressive win.

Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) beat ranked opponents in three consecutive games and while the Cowboys struggle offensively, the Cowboys rank second in the conference in yards per play allowed against FBS opponents. Oklahoma State is only behind Iowa State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) in that statistic, and the Cyclones are the lone team that rank inside the top seven nationally in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.