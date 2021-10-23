How to watch No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas via live online stream

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 8 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Oklahoma got off to a slow start to the season for their high standards, but they remain undefeated with a new-look offense heading into Saturday’s game.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) won each of their first five games against FBS opponents by seven or less points until last weekend when Caleb Williams led the Sooners to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs as the offense is playing at a much higher level with the quarterback switch. Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) is struggling to be competitive in Year 1 under Lance Leipold as they allow an average of 49.2 points and score 16.6 points per game in their five games against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 66.5. There is no moneyline available.