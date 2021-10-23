 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas via live online stream

The Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks face off Saturday, October 23rd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Oklahoma Sooners weaves his way to a 41-yard touchdown against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 8 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Oklahoma got off to a slow start to the season for their high standards, but they remain undefeated with a new-look offense heading into Saturday’s game.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) won each of their first five games against FBS opponents by seven or less points until last weekend when Caleb Williams led the Sooners to a 52-31 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs as the offense is playing at a much higher level with the quarterback switch. Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) is struggling to be competitive in Year 1 under Lance Leipold as they allow an average of 49.2 points and score 16.6 points per game in their five games against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 38.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 66.5. There is no moneyline available.

