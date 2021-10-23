How to watch F1 qualifying at the US Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in the Western Hemisphere for the next month! After a season with all but two races on the eastern side of the Prime Meridian, this week marks the start of a three-race run through the Western Hemisphere. F1 will run through the United States this week, Mexico in two weeks, and Brazil the week after.

This weekend’s US Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 5 p.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will air on ABC with the same live stream option.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the United States Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and feature three qualifying periods with two intermissions. The first period will last 20 minutes with all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars at the end of 20 minutes will be eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 on the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11-15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position and securing positions 1-10.

Lewis Hamilton comes into the weekend as the favorite to secure the top qualifying position on Saturday and win the race on Sunday at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -105 to secure the pole position and -135 to win the race. Max Verstappen follows with +190 odds to secure the pole and +135 to win the race.

How to watch qualifying for the US Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list