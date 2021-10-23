Colts vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The Sunday Night Football matchup for Week 7 brings us to Levi Stadium where the Indianapolis Colts will meet the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are coming off a much needed bye week while the Colts are coming off a 31-3 beatdown of the Texans last Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Colts-49ers in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 odds

Spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -195, Colts +165

Our picks for Colts vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: Colts +4

The Colts have a losing record in the early half of the season, but they’ve been able to make it a game in most of their contests. They’re 4-2 against the spread and are facing a San Francisco squad that is 1-4 ATS. They put on a clinic against Houston last week and should be able to carry that momentum over against San Fran on Sunday.

Over/under: Under 42.5

Like most teams, it’s a coin flip over whether or not the over or under will hit for both teams this season. Niners QB Jimmy Garropolo will be trying to get his bearings when taking the field for the first time in nearly a month and the Colts will continue riding the legs of Jonathan Taylor on the ground. Stick with the under in this one.

Preferred player prop: Brandon Aiyuk Over 30.5 receiving yards (-120)

Aiyuk proved to be a disappointment on the fantasy football front through the first month of the regular season, registering eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown through five games total. There’s been talk of the 49ers utilizing the second-year wideout more and I think they’ll do just that coming out of the bye. Lock in the over for him here.

