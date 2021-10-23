Bears vs. Bucs game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The defending Super Bowl Champions will be in action in the late afternoon window on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome the Chicago Bears to Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs have had 10 days to prepare after knocking off the Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week while the Bears are coming off a loss to hated rival Green Bay last week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Bucs in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Bucs Week 7 odds

Spread: Bucs -13

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Bucs -650, Bears +460

Our picks for Bears vs. Bucs

Pick against the spread: Bears +13

Tampa enters as the favorites here, but are still banged up even after a mini-bye week. They will be without tight end Rob Gronkowski for a fourth straight contest, linebacker Lavonte David for a second straight contest, and will be without playmaking receiver Antonio Brown for Sunday’s game.

While this won’t dramatically alter the Bucs’ chances of winning the game outright, this should give Chicago enough wiggle room to sneak in and cover, especially with their last three contests being decided within two scores.

Over/under: Over 47

Even without AB and Gronk, the Tom Brady and the Tampa offense are cruising and will be good to put up at least four touchdowns in this one. And considering all of the injuries to their secondary, there should be opportunity here for Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and the Bears to put up the requisite number of points to trigger the over here.

Preferred player prop: Leonard Fournette Over 26.5 receiving yards (-115)

Fournette is emerging as an every down back for the Buccaneers and has been a factor in the passing game. He’s averaging five targets a game and has caught for at least 26 yards in all but one game this season. Lenny should get to 27 easy on Sunday.

