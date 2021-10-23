Texans vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals will look improve to 7-0 on the season when welcoming the Houston Texans to State Farm Stadium this Sunday. This looks to be the biggest mismatch of the weekend on paper, with one establishing themselves as serious contenders and the other occupying space on the league’s basement.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Cardinals in Week 7 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Cardinals Week 7 odds

Spread: Cardinals -18

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -1375, Texans +875

Our picks for Texans vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -18

This is the biggest spread in the NFL this week with Vegas predicting an Arizona victory by at least three scores. The Cardinals are cruising and only got better in the last seven days with the addition of tight end Zach Ertz. Meanwhile, Houston is losing by an average of 19.2 points per contest. AZ rolls and covers here.

Over/under: Over 47.5

Most of these points should come on the Arizona side of things but Houston should provide enough of an offensive push to secure the over. The Arizona defense is yielding 5.2 yards per carry this season, so that presents some opportunity for Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay to move the chains and put the team in a few scoring situations.

Preferred player prop: Kyler Murray Over 290.5 passing and rushing yards (-115)

Murray has surprisingly not been much of a factor on the ground as of late, combining for 46 rushing yards in his past three outings. Facing a susceptible Texans defense could present an opportunity to be a factor both through the air and on the ground, or he could simply eclipse 290.5 through the air alone. Either way, go with the over.

