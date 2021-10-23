What time is the 2021 Kansas Lottery 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 23rd with the Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Live.

The Kansas Lottery 300 race is 200 laps — equal to 300 miles — and usually lasts just around two and a half hours. The last three races that lasted the full 200 laps ran between 2 hours and 31 minutes and 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs are tied at +350 as the odds favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to take home the win, sitting at the second and tenth spots in the race lineup. This will be the second race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8, with Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley on the bubble. They sit just two points and six points behind Noah Gragson, who currently sits fourth in the standings.