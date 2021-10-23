Full starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race at the Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race takes place this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. The 200-lap (300-mile) race kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, preceding Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 race. You can watch the broadcast on NBC or live stream the race on NBC.com/live and NBC Sports Live.

The Kansas Lottery 300 marks the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Round of 8. Daniel Hemric leads grid Saturday, followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson. Ty Gibbs, tied with Austin Cindric as the odds favorite to win the race over on DraftKings Sportsbook, sits at the 10 spot in this week’s starting lineup.

Heading into this weekend, AJ Allamendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Noah Gragson are in the running to advance to the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 4. Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, and Brandon Jones are on the bubble.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway.