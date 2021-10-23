 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race at the Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Lottery 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, October 23rd this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Kansas Speedway.

Toyota Supra pace car leads NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric (18) during the Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race takes place this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. The 200-lap (300-mile) race kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, preceding Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 race. You can watch the broadcast on NBC or live stream the race on NBC.com/live and NBC Sports Live.

The Kansas Lottery 300 marks the second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Round of 8. Daniel Hemric leads grid Saturday, followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson. Ty Gibbs, tied with Austin Cindric as the odds favorite to win the race over on DraftKings Sportsbook, sits at the 10 spot in this week’s starting lineup.

Heading into this weekend, AJ Allamendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Noah Gragson are in the running to advance to the Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 4. Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, and Brandon Jones are on the bubble.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway.

2021 Kansas Lottery 300, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Model
1 Daniel Hemric 18 Toyota
2 Austin Cindric 22 Ford
3 Justin Allgaier 7 Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson 9 Chevrolet
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Chevrolet
6 Justin Haley 11 Chevrolet
7 Harrison Burton 20 Toyota
8 Michael Annett 01 Chevrolet
9 Brandon Jones 19 Toyota
10 Ty Gibbs 54 Toyota
11 Jeb Burton 10 Chevrolet
12 Sam Mayer 8 Chevrolet
13 Riley Herbst 98 Ford
14 Ryan Sieg 39 Ford
15 Myatt Snider 2 Chevrolet
16 Brett Moffitt 2 Chevrolet
17 Tommy Joe Martins 44 Chevrolet
18 Josh Williams 92 Chevrolet
19 Jeremy Clements 51 Chevrolet
20 Ryan Vargas 6 Chevrolet
21 Alex Labbe 36 Chevrolet
22 Bayley Currey 15 Chevrolet
23 Brandon Brown 68 Chevrolet
24 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 Chevrolet
25 Kyle Weatherman 47 Chevrolet
26 Mason Massey 5 Toyota
27 Jordan Anderson 31 Chevrolet
28 Dylan Lupton 26 Toyota
29 Jesse Little 78 Chevrolet
30 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 Chevrolet
31 Matt Mills 99 Chevrolet
32 Spencer Boyd 90 Chevrolet
33 David Starr 66 Toyota
34 Patrick Emerling 23 Chevrolet
35 Jade Buford 48 Chevrolet
36 Loris Hezemans 61 Toyota
37 Joey Gase 52 Chevrolet
38 Landon Cassill 4 Chevrolet
39 Garrett Smithley 17 Chevrolet
40 Gray Gaulding 74 Chevrolet
41 Timmy Hill 13 Toyota

