How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Kansas Lottery 300 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Kansas Speedway.

By kate.magdziuk
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) increases his lead during the Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 continues this weekend with the Kansas Lottery 300 race at the Kansas Speedway. The race will run Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET with Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs tied as the odds favorites to win over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniel Hemric and Austin Cindric will lead off the race’s starting grid on Saturday. Hemric has a lot on the line this weekend, just two points behind Noah Gragson in fourth place to advance to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 4.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC.com/live

Live streaming the Kansas Lottery 300 on NBC Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 Kansas Lottery 300, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car # Model
Pos. Driver Car # Model
1 Daniel Hemric 18 Toyota
2 Austin Cindric 22 Ford
3 Justin Allgaier 7 Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson 9 Chevrolet
5 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Chevrolet
6 Justin Haley 11 Chevrolet
7 Harrison Burton 20 Toyota
8 Michael Annett 01 Chevrolet
9 Brandon Jones 19 Toyota
10 Ty Gibbs 54 Toyota
11 Jeb Burton 10 Chevrolet
12 Sam Mayer 8 Chevrolet
13 Riley Herbst 98 Ford
14 Ryan Sieg 39 Ford
15 Myatt Snider 2 Chevrolet
16 Brett Moffitt 2 Chevrolet
17 Tommy Joe Martins 44 Chevrolet
18 Josh Williams 92 Chevrolet
19 Jeremy Clements 51 Chevrolet
20 Ryan Vargas 6 Chevrolet
21 Alex Labbe 36 Chevrolet
22 Bayley Currey 15 Chevrolet
23 Brandon Brown 68 Chevrolet
24 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 Chevrolet
25 Kyle Weatherman 47 Chevrolet
26 Mason Massey 5 Toyota
27 Jordan Anderson 31 Chevrolet
28 Dylan Lupton 26 Toyota
29 Jesse Little 78 Chevrolet
30 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 Chevrolet
31 Matt Mills 99 Chevrolet
32 Spencer Boyd 90 Chevrolet
33 David Starr 66 Toyota
34 Patrick Emerling 23 Chevrolet
35 Jade Buford 48 Chevrolet
36 Loris Hezemans 61 Toyota
37 Joey Gase 52 Chevrolet
38 Landon Cassill 4 Chevrolet
39 Garrett Smithley 17 Chevrolet
40 Gray Gaulding 74 Chevrolet
41 Timmy Hill 13 Toyota

