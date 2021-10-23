How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 8 continues this weekend with the Kansas Lottery 300 race at the Kansas Speedway. The race will run Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET with Austin Cindric and Ty Gibbs tied as the odds favorites to win over on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Daniel Hemric and Austin Cindric will lead off the race’s starting grid on Saturday. Hemric has a lot on the line this weekend, just two points behind Noah Gragson in fourth place to advance to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs Round of 4.
How to watch the Kansas Lottery 300
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBC.com/live
Live streaming the Kansas Lottery 300 on NBC Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2021 Kansas Lottery 300, full starting grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Model
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Model
|1
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|Toyota
|2
|Austin Cindric
|22
|Ford
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|9
|Chevrolet
|5
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Chevrolet
|6
|Justin Haley
|11
|Chevrolet
|7
|Harrison Burton
|20
|Toyota
|8
|Michael Annett
|01
|Chevrolet
|9
|Brandon Jones
|19
|Toyota
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Toyota
|11
|Jeb Burton
|10
|Chevrolet
|12
|Sam Mayer
|8
|Chevrolet
|13
|Riley Herbst
|98
|Ford
|14
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|Ford
|15
|Myatt Snider
|2
|Chevrolet
|16
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|Chevrolet
|17
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|Chevrolet
|18
|Josh Williams
|92
|Chevrolet
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|Chevrolet
|20
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|Chevrolet
|21
|Alex Labbe
|36
|Chevrolet
|22
|Bayley Currey
|15
|Chevrolet
|23
|Brandon Brown
|68
|Chevrolet
|24
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|Chevrolet
|25
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|Chevrolet
|26
|Mason Massey
|5
|Toyota
|27
|Jordan Anderson
|31
|Chevrolet
|28
|Dylan Lupton
|26
|Toyota
|29
|Jesse Little
|78
|Chevrolet
|30
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|Chevrolet
|31
|Matt Mills
|99
|Chevrolet
|32
|Spencer Boyd
|90
|Chevrolet
|33
|David Starr
|66
|Toyota
|34
|Patrick Emerling
|23
|Chevrolet
|35
|Jade Buford
|48
|Chevrolet
|36
|Loris Hezemans
|61
|Toyota
|37
|Joey Gase
|52
|Chevrolet
|38
|Landon Cassill
|4
|Chevrolet
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|17
|Chevrolet
|40
|Gray Gaulding
|74
|Chevrolet
|41
|Timmy Hill
|13
|Toyota