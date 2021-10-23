 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying race time: What time qualifying starts for US Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on November 01, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the latest race on the 2021 schedule. The US Grand Prix airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race will be preceded on Saturday with qualifying to determine the order of the 20-driver starting grid. The process starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews with a live stream at WatchESPN. It will last an hour and feature three separate runs to split up the group.

The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to run the fastest time. The five slowest cars will be eliminated and placed in positions 16-20. After a brief intermission, the second qualifying period will run 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cars competing for a new fastest time. The five slowest from this group will be eliminated to set positions 11 through 15. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton enters qualifying as the favorite to claim the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is listed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen (+190) and Valtteri Bottas (+380). There’s a sizable drop-off from there, led by Charles Leclerc (+2200), Lando Norris (+2500), and Sergio Perez (+2800).

Entry list

2021 United States Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
6 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
7 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 George Russell Williams Racing 63
10 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
12 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
18 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
20 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47

