F1 qualifying race time: What time qualifying starts for US Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Austin, Texas this weekend for the latest race on the 2021 schedule. The US Grand Prix airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race will be preceded on Saturday with qualifying to determine the order of the 20-driver starting grid. The process starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews with a live stream at WatchESPN. It will last an hour and feature three separate runs to split up the group.

The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to run the fastest time. The five slowest cars will be eliminated and placed in positions 16-20. After a brief intermission, the second qualifying period will run 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cars competing for a new fastest time. The five slowest from this group will be eliminated to set positions 11 through 15. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton enters qualifying as the favorite to claim the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is listed at -105, followed by Max Verstappen (+190) and Valtteri Bottas (+380). There’s a sizable drop-off from there, led by Charles Leclerc (+2200), Lando Norris (+2500), and Sergio Perez (+2800).

