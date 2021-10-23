How to watch 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros

The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will face each other in the 2021 World Series. The Astros are the higher seed, so they get home field advantage in the Fall Classic. The Braves haven’t been to the World Series since 1999 and the Astros are making their third appearance in the past five seasons.

The Braves were able to take down the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games, avoiding that decisive seventh game like last year. Atlanta got quality starting pitching from Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton. Freddie Freeman, Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley have carried the team offensively.

The Astros head into another World Series, but this time won’t have the dominant ace in a Verlander or Cole. Instead, Houston will have to manage with Framber Valdez as the top pitcher. Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy have made starts along with Zack Greinke but all three have struggled. The Astros will need their offense to carry them, led by Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker.

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros World Series schedule

Game 1: Braves at Astros, Tuesday, October 26th, TBD, FOX

Game 2: Braves at Astros, Wednesday, October 27th, TBD, FOX

Game 3: Astros at Braves, Friday, October 29th, TBD, FOX

Game 4: Astros at Braves, Saturday, October 30th, TBD, FOX

Game 5: Astros at Braves, Sunday, October 31st, TBD, FOX

Game 6: Braves at Astros, Tuesday, November 2nd, TBD, FOX

Game 7: Braves at Astros, Wednesday, November 3rd, TBD, FOX

Note — Game times will be added once the information is released.