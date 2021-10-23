F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen claims pole position at US Grand Prix

Q3 update: Max Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Pérez for the pole position at the US Grand Prix. Pérez led late and was looking for his first career F1 pole, but he came up short. Hamilton took the provisional lead on his final lap only to be slightly outdone by Verstappen.

Q2 update: The second qualifying stage is a wrap and familiar faces are up top. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton finished with the two fastest times in the second stage. The five eliminated drivers in this stage were Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell.

Q1 update: The first stage of qualifying is a wrap and the first five eliminations are the following: Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Räikkönen, Mick Schumacher, and Nikita Mazepin. It’s worth noting George Russell, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso all have grid penalties that move them to the back of the grid. Valtteri Bottas was hit with a five-spot grid penalty.

Formula One racing has arrived in Austin, Texas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit of the Americas, getting underway at 3 a.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior to the race qualifying takes place at 5 p.m. on ESPNews. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying runs across three stages, broken up by two intermissions. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Six-time US Grand Prix champ Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to secure the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, and followed by Max Verstappen at +190 and Valtteri Bottas at +380.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s US Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.