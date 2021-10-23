When was the last time the Atlanta Braves were in the World Series?

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series. The Braves lost in seven games to the Dodgers last season and got their revenge. The Braves are back in the World Series for the first time in over 20 years. Let’s take a look at the last time they were in the Fall Classic.

Atlanta Braves history in World Series

The last time the Braves were in the World Series was back in 1999, when they lost in four games to the New York Yankees. Some of the names on that Braves team may be familiar to you (or not if you’re still young). Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Kevin Millwood and John Smoltz were among the pitching staff. Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, Ozzie Guillen, Bret Boone and Ryan Klesko were in the Braves lineup. The old Atlanta “dynasty” from back in the ‘90s.

That Braves team went to five straight NLCS and the World Series three times, losing twice to the Yankees and defeating the Cleveland Indians in six games in 1995 for their fourth World Series title. That Braves team also lost back-to-back World Series against Joe Carter and the Toronto Blue Jays in the early ‘90s. Before the ‘90s Braves teams, the last time the franchise won the World Series was with Hank Aaron back in 1957 as the Milwaukee Braves.