Full undercard for Herring-Stevenson junior lightweight title fight

We could get a potential passing of the torch on Saturday evening when Jamel Herring puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line against Shakur Stevenson. The two fighters will face off on ESPN+. Ring walks for the main event are expected sometime just before 10:30 p.m. ET. The main card gets going at 7:30 p.m.

Herring is 23-2 and making the fourth defense of a title he won via unanimous decision over Masayuki Ito in May 2019. Most recently, he beat Carl Frampton with a sixth round TKO this past April. Stevenson is 16-0 and is fighting for only the third time at junior lightweight. He turned pro in 2017 and fought in the featherweight division.

Herring is the savvy veteran, but he’s a sizable underdog in this fight at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +500 to win while Stevenson is -700. Stevenson by decision or technical decision is the favored winning method, followed by Stevenson by KO, TKO, or DQ at +175.

This card is primarily about Herring and Stevenson, but DraftKings is offering odds on two other fights on the card. Nico Ali Walsh faces James Westley II in a middleweight bout with Walsh a -3000 favorite and Westley a +1100 underdog. The card also features Xander Zayas as a -4000 favorite against Dan Karpency (+1300) in a junior middleweight bout.

The card is taking place in Atlanta, and as the hometown of Evander Holyfield, it is not all that shocking that Holyfield’s son Evan will fight in a junior middleweight bout. Evan Holyfield is 7-0 and will fight a six-round junior middleweight bout against Charles Stanford.

Full Card for Herring vs. Stevenson