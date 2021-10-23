What time will Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson fight start on Saturday, October 23

Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson get the spotlight this weekend as they do battle on Saturday for the WBO junior lightweight title. The fight will air via live stream on ESPN+ and the main event is expected to get going at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET.

This is a big fight for establishing junior lightweight supremacy. Herring is the division’s top-ranked fighter at The Ring while Stevenson is currently ranked fifth. The division has work to do to get unified and Stevenson is looking to throw his name in the ring as a contender for an undisputed title.

Herring is 23-2 and making his fourth defense of the WBO title while Stevenson is 16-0 and fighting in the junior lightweight division for just the third time in his career. Herring is 35 and has spent his pro career fighting at junior lightweight while Stevenson 24 and spent most of his early career at featherweight.

While Herring is the established veteran, he is a huge underdog this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook. The champ is +500 to win while Stevenson is -700. The favored outcome is Stevenson winning by decision or technical decision, which is installed at -135.

The main card for the fight will get going at 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s a fairly light card, but notably, Evander Holyfield’s son is fighting. Evan is Holyfield 7-0 in the two years since he debuted on the Canelo-Kovalev undercard.

Full Card for Herring vs. Stevenson