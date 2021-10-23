Herring vs. Stevenson live stream: How to watch junior lightweight title bout via live online stream

ESPN is broadcasting a huge junior lightweight title bout on Saturday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Jamel Herring will put his WBO title on the line against Shakur Stevenson. The fight will air exclusively via live stream.

The main card gets going at 7:30 p.m. and is a little on the light side. Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency offers a little something for fans of the junior middleweight division. Other than that, if you’re an Evander Holyfield fan, his son Evan will look to improve on his 7-0 record. He faces Charles Stanford in a six-round junior middleweight bout. The event is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, so Holyfield should have some hometown support.

But this is really about Herring vs. Stevenson. Herring is 23-2 and making his fourth defense of the WBO title. He is facing the 16-0 Stevenson who is fighting for only the third time at the junior lightweight level. And yet, Stevenson is a huge favorite to win. He is installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -700 while Herring is a +500 underdog.

Could we see a passing of the torch in the division? Find out on ESPN+ Saturday evening.

