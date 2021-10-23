Herring vs. Stevenson live stream: How to watch junior lightweight title bout via live online stream

ESPN is broadcasting a huge junior lightweight title bout on Saturday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Jamel Herring will put his WBO title on the line against Shakur Stevenson. The fight will air exclusively via live stream.
The main card gets going at 7:30 p.m. and is a little on the light side. Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency offers a little something for fans of the junior middleweight division. Other than that, if you’re an Evander Holyfield fan, his son Evan will look to improve on his 7-0 record. He faces Charles Stanford in a six-round junior middleweight bout. The event is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, so Holyfield should have some hometown support.
But this is really about Herring vs. Stevenson. Herring is 23-2 and making his fourth defense of the WBO title. He is facing the 16-0 Stevenson who is fighting for only the third time at the junior lightweight level. And yet, Stevenson is a huge favorite to win. He is installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -700 while Herring is a +500 underdog.
Could we see a passing of the torch in the division? Find out on ESPN+ Saturday evening.
Full Card for Herring vs. Stevenson
- Title fight: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, for Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title
- Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
- Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley II, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Haven Brady Jr. vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
- Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
- Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello, lightweight