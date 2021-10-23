 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Herring vs. Stevenson live stream: How to watch junior lightweight title bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, October 23 as Jamel Herring battles Shakur Stevenson. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo
Jamel Herring (L) and Shakur Stevenson (R) face-off during their press conference for the WBO super featherweight championship at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on September 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kyle Hess/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

ESPN is broadcasting a huge junior lightweight title bout on Saturday evening with a live stream on ESPN+. Jamel Herring will put his WBO title on the line against Shakur Stevenson. The fight will air exclusively via live stream.

The main card gets going at 7:30 p.m. and is a little on the light side. Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency offers a little something for fans of the junior middleweight division. Other than that, if you’re an Evander Holyfield fan, his son Evan will look to improve on his 7-0 record. He faces Charles Stanford in a six-round junior middleweight bout. The event is taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, so Holyfield should have some hometown support.

But this is really about Herring vs. Stevenson. Herring is 23-2 and making his fourth defense of the WBO title. He is facing the 16-0 Stevenson who is fighting for only the third time at the junior lightweight level. And yet, Stevenson is a huge favorite to win. He is installed by DraftKings Sportsbook at -700 while Herring is a +500 underdog.

Could we see a passing of the torch in the division? Find out on ESPN+ Saturday evening.

Full Card for Herring vs. Stevenson

  • Title fight: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson, 12 rounds, for Herring’s WBO junior lightweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Dan Karpency, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. James Westley II, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Troy Isley vs. Nicholi Navarro, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Haven Brady Jr. vs. Roberto Negrete, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Evan Holyfield vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Roddricus Livsey vs. Eric Palmer, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jerrion Campbell, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Harley Mederos vs. Deljerro Revello, lightweight

