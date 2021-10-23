How much are Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson getting paid for Saturday’s junior lightweight title bout

Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson will be in the spotlight Saturday evening as they square off for Herring’s WBO junior lightweight championship. The fight will take place in Atlanta with the main event expected to start around 10:30 p.m. ET. The full card will air on ESPN+ and gets started at 7:30 p.m.

Herring comes into the fight as the WBO champ while Stevenson holds an interim title. This is the biggest fight of Stevenson’s career, and expectations are that he should get a convincing win out of this. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Stevenson as a -700 favorite to win on Saturday while Herring is a +500 underdog.

Both fighters are expected to earn career-high paydays for this bout, with ESPN reporting each fighter will earn at least $1.5 million. That is believed to be the guaranteed money with each fighter earning an additional amount based on PPV sales. Herring is believed to have had a $600,000 guarantee for his last fight against Carl Frampton that turned into a pay day in the $1.5 million to $2 million range after PPV sales.

It is not entirely clear how the split will work. One report in early August had Stevenson getting 63% of the PPV sales. Stevenson is undefeated and a sizable favorite, but Herring is the current champ. Usually a first-time fight will see the champ getting the larger percentage, but expectations might have moved this in a different direction. It’s also worth noting that Stevenson was willing to wait as mandatory challenger so Herring could fight Frampton. Maybe the split reflects a payout of sorts for being willing to do that.