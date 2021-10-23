 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raiders TE Darren Waller questionable to play after being added to injury report for Week 7 vs. Eagles

We break down the news that Darren Waller is listed as questionable with an injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders added TE Darren Waller to the injury report Saturday, making the star pass-catcher questionable to suit up in Week 7 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller is coming off a strong performance in a win over the Broncos with five catches for 59 yards.

Fantasy football implications

Waller is the star receiver for the Raiders and is a big advantage for fantasy managers at tight end. There’s not a lot of great waiver options left if Waller is ultimately inactive for the contest. Foster Moreau is the backup in Las Vegas and would take over as the starting tight end if Waller is ruled out.

This is a bad bye week for fantasy offenses. That includes some key tight ends with Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz going on bye. If Waller is ruled out, fantasy managers may have to roll with Moreau unless there’s a clearly superior option on the waiver wire.

