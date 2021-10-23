 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best player prop bets to consider for Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 6 in NLCS

We go over the player props market on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 6 of the NLCS between the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a two run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their trek toward another Game 7 in the NLCS. We have Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night with Walker Buehler and Ian Anderson on the mounds for their respective teams.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 6 of the Dodgers-Braves series in the NLCS.

Freddie Freeman O0.5 HRs (+450)

While I think the Dodgers get things done and force a Game 7, that doesn’t mean the Braves can’t make some noise against Buehler again. Freddie Baseball to go yard in a big-game spot feels like a good long-shot prop to get on if you’re looking for that particular sweat. Freeman has gone yard in back-to-back games and I think he can make it three in a row.

Walker Buehler O3.5 hits allowed (-110)

We’re hedging the hell out of the Dodgers ML pick in these props. While Buehler is a great pitcher and should show up in this spot, he hasn’t shown up much in these playoffs. He’s allowed at least 6 hits in two of three starts in the 2021 postseason. One of those starts was against the Braves in the NLCS. At home, ATL in a spot to advance to the World Series, we could see them jump on Buehler again.

Mookie Betts O0.5 stolen bases (+400)

It’s surprising to see this prop at 4/1 still considering the success Betts has had getting on and swiping bags. He’s stolen a base in three of five games so far in the NLCS against the Braves. He’s stolen a base in nearly half of his playoff games in 2021. Betts shouldn’t have trouble getting on against Ian Anderson; he singled off him in the first in Game 2 of this series. Betts’ plate discipline to work walks also comes into play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

