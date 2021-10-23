Best player prop bets to consider for Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 6 in NLCS

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers continue their trek toward another Game 7 in the NLCS. We have Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night with Walker Buehler and Ian Anderson on the mounds for their respective teams.

There are some pretty interesting player props out there for Game 6 of the Dodgers-Braves series in the NLCS.

Freddie Freeman O0.5 HRs (+450)

While I think the Dodgers get things done and force a Game 7, that doesn’t mean the Braves can’t make some noise against Buehler again. Freddie Baseball to go yard in a big-game spot feels like a good long-shot prop to get on if you’re looking for that particular sweat. Freeman has gone yard in back-to-back games and I think he can make it three in a row.

Walker Buehler O3.5 hits allowed (-110)

We’re hedging the hell out of the Dodgers ML pick in these props. While Buehler is a great pitcher and should show up in this spot, he hasn’t shown up much in these playoffs. He’s allowed at least 6 hits in two of three starts in the 2021 postseason. One of those starts was against the Braves in the NLCS. At home, ATL in a spot to advance to the World Series, we could see them jump on Buehler again.

Mookie Betts O0.5 stolen bases (+400)

It’s surprising to see this prop at 4/1 still considering the success Betts has had getting on and swiping bags. He’s stolen a base in three of five games so far in the NLCS against the Braves. He’s stolen a base in nearly half of his playoff games in 2021. Betts shouldn’t have trouble getting on against Ian Anderson; he singled off him in the first in Game 2 of this series. Betts’ plate discipline to work walks also comes into play.

