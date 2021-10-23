Moneyline pick for Dodgers vs. Braves in Game 6 of NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stay alive again in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. The Dodgers staved off elimination with an 11-2 win in Game 5. That made the series 3-2 heading into a crucial Game 6 in Atlanta. The Dodgers will need to win back-to-back road games without SP Max Scherzer (dead arm) in order to advance back to the World Series to face the Houston Astros again.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Dodgers vs. Braves, NLCS Game 6 moneyline odds

LAD: -160

ATL: +140

The Dodgers have Walker Buehler on the mound, which is the best case scenario for the team. While Scherzer is dealing with a dead arm and can barely throw, Buehler was arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball this past season. He struggled in Game 3 against the Braves, allowing 4 runs (2 ER) over 3.1 IP with 6 hits and 3 BBs. Expect a much better showing in an elimination game.

Ian Anderson started Game 2 for the Braves and didn’t last long, allowing 2 ER on 3 hits (1 HR) and 3 BBs over 3.0 IP. It’s unlikely the youngster can go deep into this game in such a big spot. The Dodgers had Game 2 in the bag until the Braves came back. So it will be up to the Brave bullpen in Game 6 to hold off the Dodgers’ offense.

My gut is saying the Dodgers extend this on the road. Buehler is the superior pitcher and if he shows up, LA has a big advantage. The offense should go early with Anderson on the mound. If the Dodgers can steal the crowd and keep momentum from Game 5, they could coast to another Game 7 in the NLCS.

Pick: Dodgers -160

