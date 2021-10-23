Dodgers vs. Braves live stream: How to watch NLCS Game 6 via live online stream on TBS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in Game 6 of the NLCS with the home team looking to close out the series after failing to do so in Game 5. The Dodgers exploded for 11 runs in the last contest, extending the series to a sixth game. Los Angeles will hope to get to a Game 7 with a win Saturday. The Braves held a 3-1 lead over the Dodgers last year in the NLCS, but saw LA come back and win the series 4-3. The nightmares are starting to fester in Atlanta.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The big news for Game 6 is that the Dodgers scratched Max Scherzer from the scheduled start. He talked of some dead arm issues after Game 2 and fatigue would appear to still be the concern. LA is likely going with a bullpen game to stay alive one more day while the Braves will send out Ian Anderson in hopes of advancing the World Series for the first time in 22 years.

The Dodgers are -130 favorites in Game 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are +110. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -120.

Pitchers: TBD vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 5:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -130, Braves +110

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app