Pick against the spread, best player prop for Suns vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns continue a back-to-back on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Suns are coming off another easy win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, keeping up what they started in the 2021 playoffs. The Blazers dropped their first game of the season to the Sacramento Kings 124-121.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Pick ATS: Suns +2.5

While the Suns are on a back-to-back and there are some distractions surrounding the franchise, it’s early in the season. There’s no reason to buy into the B2B being a detriment much. The Blazers allowed Harrison Barnes to score 36 points in their home opening loss. Phoenix is a much more complete team, so that type of defensive performance won’t get Portland anywhere. We’ll take the defending West champs on the road getting the points.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

This is a very high number even for two teams that boast a ton of fire power in Devin Booker, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard. The Suns are a solid defensive team, holding the Lakers to 105 points on Friday. The Blazers have the players to be an above-average defensive unit with Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic. If this game is close, maybe it goes to OT and spoils this under. If it doesn’t, this feels like a game that could be tighter and feature more defense than we think.

