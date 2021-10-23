Pick against the spread, best player prop for Heat vs. Pacers on Saturday

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers face each other on the first weekend of the NBA season. The Heat are coming off a blowout win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers are coming off back-to-back 1-point losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, respectively.

Heat vs. Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Pick ATS: Pacers +4

The Pacers have played two tight games against what we’d consider weaker opponents so far this season. The thing is they’re right there. The Heat may be without PG Kyle Lowry, who is questionable to play. If Lowry is out, that gives the Pacers a decent advantage in the back court with Malcolm Brogdon. Indy has Myles Turner to match up against Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis has looked like an All-Star early on. This feels like another tight game and if Lowry sits, the Pacers should have a shot at winning.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

This is a tricky line to pick. The past three seasons, the Pacers and Heat have generally played to high-scoring games. The Pacers have played in two track meets to start this season and Miami dropped 137 points on the Bucks, who were missing Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. The Pacers under Rick Carlisle are clearly going to play up in pace and have the offensive bodies to put up a ton of points. Opposite the spread argument, if Lowry plays for the Heat, that bodes well for the over hitting.

