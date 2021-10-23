What channel is Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 6 on and when does it start

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in Game 6 of the NLCS Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m. ET. Dodgers ace Max Scherzer will not be on the mound to start for the team looking to force a Game 7. The Braves are back at home, where they’ve won nine of the last 10 games dating back to the regular season.

The Dodgers were in this position last year, down 3-1 in the NLCS to the Braves before winning the series 4-3. Los Angeles finally got a big night offensively with 11 runs in Game 5. It’ll be interesting to see if the Dodgers use Scherzer out of the bullpen or if they are resting him for the possibility of a Game 7.

The Braves are re-living their nightmare scenario from last year’s postseason but this time Atlanta has two chances at home to close out the series as opposed to being in a bubble environment at a neutral site. The Braves won Games 1 and 2 in walk-off fashion and have cruised at home so far this postseason. With Scherzer not starting, can Atlanta’s offense get a jump on the Dodgers early?

The Braves will send out Ian Anderson to close out the series, while the Dodgers are likely looking at a bullpen game. In spite of the Scherzer scratch, the Dodgers are -130 favorites in Game 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Braves are +110. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -120.

Dodgers vs. Braves, Game 6 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Saturday, October 23

Game time: 5:08 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app