How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the October 23rd episode

AEW is back live tonight with another special Saturday edition of Dynamite coming from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

Like last week, the show is taking place on a Saturday due to TNT’s coverage of the start of the NHL season. The show will go back to its normal Wednesday night time slot next week as they continue to ramp up for next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Saturday, October 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The show will be headlined by the third match between Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes, potentially bringing an end to their long-running rivalry. Black has soundly defeated Rhodes in their previous two Rhodes, prompting mentor Arn Anderson to lay into the “American Nightmare” and try to toughen him up in various vignettes over the past few weeks. We’ll see if that has any impact for tonight’s matchup.

Also confirmed for the show are first-round matchups in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament as Bryan Danielson will meet Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer. The respective winners of these two matches will face each other in the semifinals, where the winner of that bout will face the man emerging from the other side of the bracket at Full Gear.