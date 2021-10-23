USA Eagles vs. New Zealand All Blacks rugby live stream: How to watch the 1874 Cup via live online stream

Update 9:30 a.m. ET The betting lines are out for this match, and New Zealand are listed as a 73.5-point favorite at Matchbook, which isn’t open to American players but is available worldwide. It is expected to be quite an uphill climb for the Eagles against the All Blacks today in Maryland.

One of the most highly anticipated rugby exhibitions in United States national rugby team history will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The USA Eagles will battle the world-renowned New Zealand All Blacks at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

The match will air on SKY Sports & Foxtel Now internationally, while a live stream will be available in the US. You can watch this match on FloRugby, which is part of the FloSports network. A monthly subscription for the service is $30/month while an annual subscription is $150/year. The FloRugby app is available to be streamed on Android, IOS, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV platforms.

This exhibition has been dubbed as the inaugural 1874 Cup to reference the first year rugby was played in the United States and will be part of the country’s push to host the either the 2027 or 2029 Men’s Rugby World Cup and the 2031 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Organizers are hoping this has a significant impact in growing the sport in the U.S., similar to how the sport of soccer started to increase in popularity in the states following the 1994 World Cup.

The New Zealand All Blacks are the most successful team in international rugby, having won 77 percent of their matches against senior squads from other countries. They own Rugby World Cup victories from 1987, 2011, and 2015.