Best bye week replacements for WRs Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Keenan Allen, Justin Jefferson, more

Week 7 is a rough bye week for wide receivers, as the headline suggests. There’s three teams with two wide receivers each who are relevant in fantasy football. The Bills are off as well, meaning Stefon Diggs is not available this week for fantasy managers. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are also sidelined as the Steelers have the week off. If you don’t have the depth already in place, here are some filler options for the wide receivers on a bye in Week 7.

Week 7 byes: Bills, Cowboys, Jaguars, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers

Mecole Hardman vs. Titans

There’s no clear second receiver on the Chiefs, and Tyreek Hill is listed as questionable for the contest. Even if Hill plays, there’s opportunities for big plays against this Titans secondary. Hardman has the chance for a big game with his speed and ability to get behind defenses. It’s hard to go wrong with a receiver in Patrick Mahomes’ offense. Hardman is rostered in 49.1 percent of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance he may not be available on the waiver wire.

Darius Slayton vs. Panthers

Slayton is expected to play despite carrying a “questionable” tag. He will go up against a Panthers secondary coming off a bad performance last week against the Vikings. Daniel Jones is likely going to throw the ball a lot in this game, meaning Slayton should have plenty of opportunities in this matchup. The receiver is rostered in 8.1 percent of ESPN leagues and should be available on waivers.