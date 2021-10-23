Best bye week replacements for RBs Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler, Najee Harris, Ezekiel Elliott, James Robinson

It’s a truly rough week for running backs on byes, with Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler headlining the backs missing this week for fantasy managers. That likely means scrambling for a replacement running back, especially if you don’t have great depth from the start. There have also been some injuries for running backs, further hampering the bye week options for the position. Here are some filler options for a loaded bye week at running back.

Week 7 byes: Bills, Cowboys, Chargers, Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars

Devonta Freeman vs. Bengals

Freeman is set to play a bigger role in the Ravens backfield with Latavius Murray out. He’s going to get significant touches in a run-heavy offense and should be the goal line running back as well. Freeman is only rostered in 7.3 percent of ESPN leagues, so he’s likely still available for those looking to plug in a running back this week.

Ronald Jones vs. Bears

Yes, Jones is second in command to Leonard Fournette in Tampa Bay’s backfield. Yes, he doesn’t get receiving work ahead of Giovani Bernard. Yes, he’s in Bruce Arians’ “doghouse” in terms of snaps. Despite all that, Jones typically gets 5-6 touches per game out of the backfield. He’s due for some touches in the redzone as well. If any of the waiver wire running backs have a chance to fall into the endzone, Jones is at the top of that list. He’s rostered in 32.2 percent of ESPN leagues.