T20 World Cup 2021 standings in Super 12 stage

Cricket’s T20 World Cup 2021 competition is officially entering the Super 12 stage, where each match carries significance for advancing to the semifinal stage. Scotland, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Namibia advanced to the Super 12 stage out of the preliminary group stage. Here’s how that part of the World Cup played out.

T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage Final Standings

Group A

1. Sri Lanka, 3-0, 6 points

2. Namibia, 2-1, 4 points

3. Ireland, 1-2, 2 points

4. Netherlands, 0-3, 0 points

Group B

1. Scotland, 3-0, 6 points

2. Bangladesh, 2-1, 4 points

3. Oman, 1-2, 2 points

4. Papau New Guinea

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advance to the first group of six teams, joining England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies. Scotland and Namibia round out the second group of six with India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Here’s how the Super 12 stage is shaping up. You can view the full schedule of T20 World Cup matches here.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Standings

Pool 1

1. England, 0-0, 0 points

2. Australia, 0-0, 0 points

3. South Africa, 0-0, 0 points

4. West Indies, 0-0, 0 points

5. Sri Lanka, 0-0, 0 points

6. Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points

Pool 2

1. India, 0-0, 0 points

2. Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points

3. New Zealand, 0-0, 0 points

4. Afghanistan, 0-0, 0 points

5. Scotland, 0-0, 0 points

6. Namibia, 0-0, 0 points

The top seed in Pool 1 will face the second seed from Pool 2 in the semifinal round. The top seed from Pool 2 will face the second seed from Pool 1 in the other semifinal.