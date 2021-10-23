Brandon Peters injury: Status of Illinois quarterback for game vs. Penn State

Update 11:45 a.m.: Artur Sitkowski was seen taking first-team reps during warmups on Saturday morning.

Illinois Fighting Illini starting quarterback Brandon Peters was cleared to practice earlier this week, but head coach Bret Bielema has yet to confirm whether he or backup QB Artur Sitkowski will get the start when the team kicks off against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

Peters suffered an injury during the team’s 24-0 shutout loss to Wisconsin two weeks ago and didn’t practice at all during the team’s bye last week. He was previously injured in the Week 0 opener against Nebraska and returned three weeks later for their 20-17 loss to Illinois.

The regular Illini starter has been mostly ineffective through five games, completing just under 50 percent of his passes for 410 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The transfer from Rutgers Sitkowski has been moderately more effective, completing 51.2% of his passes for 666 yards, six touchdowns, and one pick.

The Nittany Lions are 24-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5. Illinois is +1100 on the moneyline, making Penn State a -2200 favorite.