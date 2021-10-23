Hendon Hooker status: Will Tennessee quarterback play vs. Alabama

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker is expected to play on Saturday when the team travels down to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

He suffered a lower-body injury late in last week’s 31-26 loss to Ole Miss, preventing him from being on hand for the final drive. The Vol signal-caller was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week, but reports started to circulate on Friday that he’d be good to go for the annual Third Saturday in October rivalry game this weekend. Also top-rate offensive lineman Cade Mays will be a game time decision.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Hooker has helped first-year head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee somewhat right the ship since taking over as the starter in Week 3. He has completed 68.8% of his passes and has thrown for 1,296 yards and 14 touchdowns to just one interception. He has also accounted for 390 yards and four additional touchdowns on the ground.

The Crimson Tide are 25-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 68. There are no moneylines available at press time.