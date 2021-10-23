Who will start at quarterback for USC vs. Notre Dame: Jaxson Dart or Kedon Slovis?

The quarterback position is still in flux for the USC Trojans as they head east to face rival Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday night. Kedon Slovis is the incumbent but Jaxson Dart is the rising blue-chip recruit who has had a big game against Washington State before suffering a knee injury.

Dart is reportedly near a return but it won’t come against the Irish in South Bend, according to the Los Angeles Times. Slovis will be the starter in this game and has the chance to prove he’s the right man for the job the rest of the season.

It’s a lost year at USC based on the usual expectations for the program. The Trojans finally got rid of Clay Helton and are 3-3 heading into the contest against the Irish. A win over a prominent rival would be instrumental for the players and could improve Donte Williams’ chances to have the interim tag removed.

This line has moved back and forth throughout the week on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Notre Dame is now listed as a 7-point favorite with the over/under set at 59. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC.