NFL picks, Week 7: Predicting every game against the spread

The NFL is back for Week 7 and we’re one game down. The Browns overcame a boatload of injuries to hold off the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a critical win for the now 4-3 Browns.

We’re back for another week of football, this time without an early London game. Six teams are on bye this week, so it’s a lighter schedule than normal. This weekend we’ll be without the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Steelers, Chargers, and Jaguars.

We get some fun matchups on the docket, topped by the Titans hosting the Chiefs. Kansas City is hoping they’re back on track with their win over Washington, but Derrick Henry and the Titans will be no small test. Other than that, Bengals at Ravens is the other big matchup with Baltimore looking to take firm control of the AFC North.

And with that, we’re back with more picks against the spread. I went 7-7 overall last week and was 2-3 with my best bets. That moves me to 16-14 on best bets and 43-51 overall. All odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Each week, I’ll also pull out my five best bets. These are based on Sunday morning lines, so they’re not necessarily best bets I grabbed earlier in the week before some of the current line movement.

Panthers (-2.5) over Giants

Titans (+4.5) over Chiefs

Bears (+13) over Bucs

Colts (+4) over 49ers

Seahawks (+4) over Saints

Here are all my picks for Week 7.

Broncos vs. Browns (-1): Broncos — LOSS

Bengals vs. Ravens (-6.5): Ravens

Washington vs. Packers (-8): Packers

Falcons vs. Dolphins (+2): Falcons

Jets vs. Patriots (-7): Jets

Panthers vs. Giants (+2.5): Panthers

Chiefs vs. Titans (+4.5): Titans

Lions vs. Rams (-16): Rams

Eagles vs. Raiders (-2.5): Eagles

Texans vs. Cardinals (-18.5): Texans

Bears vs. Bucs (-13): Bears

Colts vs. 49ers (-4): Colts

Saints vs. Seahawks (+4): Seahawks

