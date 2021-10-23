Injury tracker for Week 8 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 8 of the 2021 college football season.

Cincinnati

No injuries to report

Navy

QB Tai Lavatai will start (head)

S Mitchell West is questionable (leg)

Oklahoma

WR Mario Williams is out (hamstring)

T Savion Byrd is out (undisclosed)

CB D.J. Graham is out (undisclosed)

DL Kelvin Gilliam is out (undisclosed)

WR Cody Jackson is questionable (personal)

DB Jeremiah Criddell is questionable (undisclosed)

CB Woodi Washington is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

WR Brian Darby is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Kansas

No injuries to report

Tennessee

QB Hendon Hooker is probable (leg)

OL Cade Mays is questionable (leg)

OL Kingston Harris is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Cooper Mays is questionable (ankle)

RB Jaylen Wright is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Tiyon Evans is questionable (ankle)

Alabama

LB Drew Sanders is doubtful (hand)

Ohio State

DT Haskell Garrett is probable (undisclosed)

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV is questionable (undisclosed)

DE Noah Potter is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Miyan Williams is probable (undisclosed)

K Jake Seibert is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Mitchell Melton is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Kamryn Babb is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Demario McCall is questionable (undisclosed)

CB Jakailin Johnson is questionable (undisclosed)

Indiana

DB Tiawan Mullen is questionable (leg)

QB Michael Penix Jr. is questionable (shoulder)

DB Devon Matthews is questionable (undisclosed)

DL James Head Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Camron Buckley is questionable (undisclosed)

Northwestern

QB Andrew Marty is questionable (upper body)

OL Sam Gerak is questionable (knee)

TE Trey Pugh is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Bryce Kirtz is questionable (undisclosed)

Michigan

WR Roman Wilson is questionable (wrist)

Illinois

LB Jake Hansen is out for the season (undisclosed)

RB Mike Epstein is out for the season (undisclosed)

LB Seth Coleman is questionable (leg)

QB Brandon Peters is questionable (undisclosed) and Artur Sitkowski is warming up with the first team offense

DL Calvin Avery is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Deuce Spann is questionable (hamstring)

Penn State

QB Sean Clifford will start (upper body)

RB John Lovett will start (undisclosed)

RB Devyn Ford is questionable (undisclosed)

Oklahoma State

RB LD Brown is out till early November (undisclosed)

WR Bryson Green is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jaden Bray is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable (leg)

OL Josh Sills is questionable (leg)

WR Langston Anderson is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Logan Carter is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Adam Martin is questionable (arm)

Iowa State

No injuries to report

Oregon

No new injuries to report

UCLA

No new injuries to report

LSU

G Chasen Hines is out (undisclosed)

WR Deion Smith is out (undisclosed)

DE Glen Logan is out till early November (foot)

DB Major Burns is questionable (undisclosed)

DT Joseph Evans is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Devonta Lee is questionable (undisclosed)

T Austin Deculus is questionable (shoulder)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Armoni Goodwin is questionable (undisclosed)

Ole Miss

QB Matt Corral is a game-time decision (undisclosed) but Lane Kiffin said he expects him to play

WR Braylon Sanders is questionable (lower body)

USC

TE Michael Trigg is out (leg)

LB Solomon Tuliaupupu is questionable (knee)

OL Frank Martin II is questionable (academics)

DL Maninoa Tufono is questionable (academics)

WR Kyle Ford is questionable (knee)

S Chris Thompson Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Brandon Campbell is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Drake Jackson is questionable (foot)

DL Kobe Pepe is questionable (shoulder)

DL Ishmael Sopsher is probable (leg)

Notre Dame

QB Tyler Buchner is probable (ankle)

RB Chris Tyree is questionable (toe)

TE Michael Mayer is probable (undisclosed)

OL Michael Carmody is questionable (ankle)

OL Tosh Baker is questionable (undisclosed)

Wake Forest

DB Nasir Greer is questionable (undisclosed)

OL CJ Elmonus is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Evan Slocum is questionable (undisclosed)

Army

OL Connor Bishop is expected to play (chest)

QB Christian Anderson is questionable (shoulder)

South Carolina

WR Jalen Brooks is out indefinitely (personal)

DB Jaylin Dickerson is out (ankle)

RB Marshawn Lloyd is probable (undisclosed)

RB Zaquandre White is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Jahmar Brown is questionable (shoulder)

QB Luke Doty is out for the season (foot)

RB Kevin Harris is probable (ankle)

WR Rico Powers is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Keveon Mullins is questionable (undisclosed)

DL Rodricus Fitten is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Juju McDowell is questionable (undisclosed)

Texas A&M

QB Haynes King is out till early November (ankle)

DL Jayden Peevy is probable (undisclosed)

WR Hezekiah Jones is out for the season (shoulder)

WR Caleb Chapman is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

DB Brian Williams is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Aki Ogunbiyi is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Keldrick Carper is questionable (undisclosed)

NC State

OL C.J. Clark is questionable (undisclosed)

Miami

QB Jake Garcia is out till mid-November (ankle)

RB Cam’ron Harris is out for the season (knee)

CB Al Blades Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

LB Avery Huff is questionable (illness)

San Diego State

No injuries to report

Air Force

TE Kyle Patterson is questionable (knee)

WR David Cormier is questionable (undisclosed)

WR DeAndre Hughes is questionable (undisclosed)

Clemson

TE Braden Galloway is probable (concussion)

WR E.J. Willias is out till early November (knee)

WR Joseph Ngata is out (illness)

OL Walker Parks is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Hunter Rayburn is out (undisclosed)

CB Fred Davis II is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Frank Ladson Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

S Joseph Charleston is questionable (undisclosed)

Pittsburgh

RB Rodney Hammond Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Grant Carrigan is questionable (leg)

RB A.J. Davis Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Gavin Thomson is questionable (undisclosed)

UTSA

RB Brenden Brady is questionable (undisclosed)

Louisiana Tech

QB JD Head is questionable (undisclosed)

Wisconsin

TE Jack Eschenbach is out (undisclosed)

LB Jodan Turner is questionable (undisclosed)

FB Quan Easterling is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Logan Bruss is questionable (undisclosed)

TE Clay Cundiff is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Isaac Guerendo is out for the season (leg)

Purdue

RB Zander Horvath is out till mid-November (leg)

TE Garrett Miller is out (undisclosed)

RB Ja’Quez Cross is out (personal)

BYU

QB Baylor Romney is questionable (head)

OL Harris LaChance is questionable (undisclosed)

DB Keenan Ellis is out indefinitely (neck)

Washington State

RB Deon McIntosh is questionable (ankle)

DB Armauni Archie is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Buffalo vs. Akron

Buffalo

DE Taylor Riggins is questionable (undisclosed)

RB Kevin Marks Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jovany Ruiz is out indefinitely (knee)

Akron

QB Kato Nelson is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Demarcus Irons Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)

New Mexico State vs. Hawaii

New Mexico State

WR Robert Downs III is questionable (shoulder)

Hawaii

QB Chevan Cordeiro is probable (shoulder)

RB Dae Dae Hunter is questionable (undisclosed)

Miami (OH) vs. Ball State

Miami (OH)

QB Brett Gabbert is questionable (undisclosed)

Ball State

TE Dylan Koch is questionable (undisclosed)

OL Kaleb Slaven is questionable (undisclosed)

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Mississippi State

QB Will Rogers is questionable (shoulder)

WR Trip Wilson is questionable (personal)

Vanderbilt

OL Michael Warden is questionable (ankle)

QB Ken Seals is questionable (finger)

New Mexico vs. Wyoming

New Mexico

QB Terry Wilson is questionable (elbow)

OL Jack Buford is questionable (illness)

Wyoming

No injuries to report

Rice vs. UAB

Rice

QB Jake Constantine is questionable (undisclosed)

QB Wiley Green is questionable (undisclosed)

WR Bradley Rozner is out indefinitely (undisclosed)

UAB

QB Dylan Hopkins is probable (undisclosed)