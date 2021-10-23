Injury tracker for Week 8 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here are all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 8 of the 2021 college football season.
No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Navy
Cincinnati
No injuries to report
Navy
QB Tai Lavatai will start (head)
S Mitchell West is questionable (leg)
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Kansas
Oklahoma
WR Mario Williams is out (hamstring)
T Savion Byrd is out (undisclosed)
CB D.J. Graham is out (undisclosed)
DL Kelvin Gilliam is out (undisclosed)
WR Cody Jackson is questionable (personal)
DB Jeremiah Criddell is questionable (undisclosed)
CB Woodi Washington is out indefinitely (undisclosed)
WR Brian Darby is out indefinitely (undisclosed)
Kansas
No injuries to report
Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama
Tennessee
QB Hendon Hooker is probable (leg)
OL Cade Mays is questionable (leg)
OL Kingston Harris is questionable (undisclosed)
OL Cooper Mays is questionable (ankle)
RB Jaylen Wright is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Tiyon Evans is questionable (ankle)
Alabama
LB Drew Sanders is doubtful (hand)
No. 5 Ohio State vs. Indiana
Ohio State
DT Haskell Garrett is probable (undisclosed)
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV is questionable (undisclosed)
DE Noah Potter is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Miyan Williams is probable (undisclosed)
K Jake Seibert is questionable (undisclosed)
LB Mitchell Melton is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Kamryn Babb is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Demario McCall is questionable (undisclosed)
CB Jakailin Johnson is questionable (undisclosed)
Indiana
DB Tiawan Mullen is questionable (leg)
QB Michael Penix Jr. is questionable (shoulder)
DB Devon Matthews is questionable (undisclosed)
DL James Head Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Camron Buckley is questionable (undisclosed)
Northwestern vs. No. 6 Michigan
Northwestern
QB Andrew Marty is questionable (upper body)
OL Sam Gerak is questionable (knee)
TE Trey Pugh is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Bryce Kirtz is questionable (undisclosed)
Michigan
WR Roman Wilson is questionable (wrist)
Illinois vs. No. 7 Penn State
Illinois
LB Jake Hansen is out for the season (undisclosed)
RB Mike Epstein is out for the season (undisclosed)
LB Seth Coleman is questionable (leg)
QB Brandon Peters is questionable (undisclosed) and Artur Sitkowski is warming up with the first team offense
DL Calvin Avery is questionable (undisclosed)
QB Deuce Spann is questionable (hamstring)
Penn State
QB Sean Clifford will start (upper body)
RB John Lovett will start (undisclosed)
RB Devyn Ford is questionable (undisclosed)
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
Oklahoma State
RB LD Brown is out till early November (undisclosed)
WR Bryson Green is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Jaden Bray is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable (leg)
OL Josh Sills is questionable (leg)
WR Langston Anderson is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Logan Carter is questionable (undisclosed)
LB Adam Martin is questionable (arm)
Iowa State
No injuries to report
No. 10 Oregon vs. UCLA
Oregon
No new injuries to report
UCLA
No new injuries to report
LSU vs. No. 12 Ole Miss
LSU
G Chasen Hines is out (undisclosed)
WR Deion Smith is out (undisclosed)
DE Glen Logan is out till early November (foot)
DB Major Burns is questionable (undisclosed)
DT Joseph Evans is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Devonta Lee is questionable (undisclosed)
T Austin Deculus is questionable (shoulder)
WR Brian Thomas Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Armoni Goodwin is questionable (undisclosed)
Ole Miss
QB Matt Corral is a game-time decision (undisclosed) but Lane Kiffin said he expects him to play
WR Braylon Sanders is questionable (lower body)
USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame
USC
TE Michael Trigg is out (leg)
LB Solomon Tuliaupupu is questionable (knee)
OL Frank Martin II is questionable (academics)
DL Maninoa Tufono is questionable (academics)
WR Kyle Ford is questionable (knee)
S Chris Thompson Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Brandon Campbell is questionable (undisclosed)
LB Drake Jackson is questionable (foot)
DL Kobe Pepe is questionable (shoulder)
DL Ishmael Sopsher is probable (leg)
Notre Dame
QB Tyler Buchner is probable (ankle)
RB Chris Tyree is questionable (toe)
TE Michael Mayer is probable (undisclosed)
OL Michael Carmody is questionable (ankle)
OL Tosh Baker is questionable (undisclosed)
No. 16 Wake Forest vs. Army
Wake Forest
DB Nasir Greer is questionable (undisclosed)
OL CJ Elmonus is questionable (undisclosed)
DB Evan Slocum is questionable (undisclosed)
Army
OL Connor Bishop is expected to play (chest)
QB Christian Anderson is questionable (shoulder)
South Carolina vs. No. 17 Texas A&M
South Carolina
WR Jalen Brooks is out indefinitely (personal)
DB Jaylin Dickerson is out (ankle)
RB Marshawn Lloyd is probable (undisclosed)
RB Zaquandre White is questionable (undisclosed)
DB Jahmar Brown is questionable (shoulder)
QB Luke Doty is out for the season (foot)
RB Kevin Harris is probable (ankle)
WR Rico Powers is questionable (undisclosed)
TE Keveon Mullins is questionable (undisclosed)
DL Rodricus Fitten is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Juju McDowell is questionable (undisclosed)
Texas A&M
QB Haynes King is out till early November (ankle)
DL Jayden Peevy is probable (undisclosed)
WR Hezekiah Jones is out for the season (shoulder)
WR Caleb Chapman is out indefinitely (undisclosed)
DB Brian Williams is questionable (undisclosed)
OL Aki Ogunbiyi is questionable (undisclosed)
DB Keldrick Carper is questionable (undisclosed)
No. 18 NC State vs. Miami
NC State
OL C.J. Clark is questionable (undisclosed)
Miami
QB Jake Garcia is out till mid-November (ankle)
RB Cam’ron Harris is out for the season (knee)
CB Al Blades Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
LB Avery Huff is questionable (illness)
No. 22 San Diego State vs. Air Force
San Diego State
No injuries to report
Air Force
TE Kyle Patterson is questionable (knee)
WR David Cormier is questionable (undisclosed)
WR DeAndre Hughes is questionable (undisclosed)
Clemson vs. No. 23 Pittsburgh
Clemson
TE Braden Galloway is probable (concussion)
WR E.J. Willias is out till early November (knee)
WR Joseph Ngata is out (illness)
OL Walker Parks is questionable (undisclosed)
OL Hunter Rayburn is out (undisclosed)
CB Fred Davis II is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Frank Ladson Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
S Joseph Charleston is questionable (undisclosed)
Pittsburgh
RB Rodney Hammond Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
TE Grant Carrigan is questionable (leg)
RB A.J. Davis Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Gavin Thomson is questionable (undisclosed)
No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech
UTSA
RB Brenden Brady is questionable (undisclosed)
Louisiana Tech
QB JD Head is questionable (undisclosed)
Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
Wisconsin
TE Jack Eschenbach is out (undisclosed)
LB Jodan Turner is questionable (undisclosed)
FB Quan Easterling is questionable (undisclosed)
OL Logan Bruss is questionable (undisclosed)
TE Clay Cundiff is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Isaac Guerendo is out for the season (leg)
Purdue
RB Zander Horvath is out till mid-November (leg)
TE Garrett Miller is out (undisclosed)
RB Ja’Quez Cross is out (personal)
BYU vs. Washington State
BYU
QB Baylor Romney is questionable (head)
OL Harris LaChance is questionable (undisclosed)
DB Keenan Ellis is out indefinitely (neck)
Washington State
RB Deon McIntosh is questionable (ankle)
DB Armauni Archie is out indefinitely (undisclosed)
Buffalo vs. Akron
Buffalo
DE Taylor Riggins is questionable (undisclosed)
RB Kevin Marks Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Jovany Ruiz is out indefinitely (knee)
Akron
QB Kato Nelson is questionable (undisclosed)
QB Demarcus Irons Jr. is questionable (undisclosed)
New Mexico State vs. Hawaii
New Mexico State
WR Robert Downs III is questionable (shoulder)
Hawaii
QB Chevan Cordeiro is probable (shoulder)
RB Dae Dae Hunter is questionable (undisclosed)
Miami (OH) vs. Ball State
Miami (OH)
QB Brett Gabbert is questionable (undisclosed)
Ball State
TE Dylan Koch is questionable (undisclosed)
OL Kaleb Slaven is questionable (undisclosed)
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Mississippi State
QB Will Rogers is questionable (shoulder)
WR Trip Wilson is questionable (personal)
Vanderbilt
OL Michael Warden is questionable (ankle)
QB Ken Seals is questionable (finger)
New Mexico vs. Wyoming
New Mexico
QB Terry Wilson is questionable (elbow)
OL Jack Buford is questionable (illness)
Wyoming
No injuries to report
Rice vs. UAB
Rice
QB Jake Constantine is questionable (undisclosed)
QB Wiley Green is questionable (undisclosed)
WR Bradley Rozner is out indefinitely (undisclosed)
UAB
QB Dylan Hopkins is probable (undisclosed)